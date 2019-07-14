BCE Inc. (BCE) and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Comparison side by side

Since BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) are part of the Telecom Services – Domestic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE Inc. 44 0.00 N/A 2.37 18.93 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 8 0.27 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates BCE Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BCE Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

BCE Inc. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

BCE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BCE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BCE Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BCE Inc.’s upside potential is 29.62% at a $60 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.25, while its potential upside is 117.60%. The information presented earlier suggests that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. looks more robust than BCE Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BCE Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.9% and 75.3%. Insiders owned 0.03% of BCE Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCE Inc. 1.01% -1.23% 4.07% 9.29% 6.19% 13.33% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. -0.2% -54.26% -52.56% -61.45% -54.5% -48.38%

For the past year BCE Inc. had bullish trend while Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BCE Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol TV, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also offers competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; and Web and audio conferencing, and e-mail solutions. The Bell Media segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and pay TV channels; 105 radio stations; 30,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites. This segment also offers out of home advertising services and digital media services. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.