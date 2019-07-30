Bce (BCE) Valuation Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Its Holding by $1.59 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 139,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.94M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 4.73 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 36,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43 million, down from 451,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 611,378 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 55,827 shares to 564,992 shares, valued at $69.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 67,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $619.12M for 16.53 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,700 shares to 666,600 shares, valued at $136.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,956 were reported by First City Capital Mgmt Inc. Weik Capital Mgmt has 0.89% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 36,545 shares. Cipher Cap LP invested in 27,841 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,616 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 14,864 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 560,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust holds 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 150 shares. Capital Ww holds 0.07% or 5.57 million shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Lc owns 8,906 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Miles Cap holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 13,780 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt reported 17,475 shares stake. 30,000 are held by Weitz Inv Mgmt. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.66% or 2.11M shares in its portfolio. Sarasin Prns Llp accumulated 0.15% or 158,022 shares.