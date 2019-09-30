Bce (BCE) Valuation Rose While Lipe & Dalton Trimmed Position by $753,075; Autus Asset Management Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $570,873

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 68,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, up from 63,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 7.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 37,020 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 977,965 shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $637.34M for 17.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why the BCE Stock Rose 5.6% in August? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Alert: 2 High-Yield Stocks to Boost Pension Income in a Low-Rate Environment – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5G Telecom Gets Bigger Than Marijuana! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BCE Inc. (BCE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

