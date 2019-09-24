Bce (BCE) Stock Value Rose While Valley National Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake; Cortina Asset Management Increases Position in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM)

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 94.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 15,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 893 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41,000, down from 16,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 568,583 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 20,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 419,884 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62M, up from 399,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 323,888 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 37,626 shares to 170,424 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 57,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,582 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 21,913 shares to 264,941 shares, valued at $18.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $637.66 million for 17.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.