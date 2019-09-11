Bce (BCE) Stock Value Rose While First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lifted Stake by $1.67 Million; Waste Management (WM) Stock Rose While Advisors Preferred Decreased Stake by $821,219

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 3.53M shares traded or 114.05% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 125.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 37,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 68,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 30,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 668,706 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.95 million for 24.71 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 26,460 shares to 38,260 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 106,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0.14% stake. Country Club Communications Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Wade G W & has 1.58% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 160,898 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.27% or 2.36 million shares. Moreover, Monroe Bank & Trust And Trust Mi has 0.34% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 10,166 shares. 47,860 are held by Garrison Asset Limited Liability. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). St Germain D J Commerce reported 0.02% stake. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Alethea Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.47% or 6,300 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) stated it has 2,562 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers holds 0.01% or 44,357 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 376 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 25,458 shares.