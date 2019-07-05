Bce (BCE) Stock Rose While Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Cut Holding by $574,650; Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Flir Sys (FLIR) Position

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,728 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 156,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 149,984 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 12,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 543,810 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48 million, down from 556,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 297,627 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.06% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 475,342 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 305,371 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Company. 1.64M were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.33% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership owns 68,057 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 0.06% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 3.18M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Comml Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 23,200 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 40,267 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FLIR Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLIR Systems Unveils Advanced Black Hornet 3 Nano-UAV – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Flir keeps busy with transportation software company purchase – Portland Business Journal” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems’ CFO Carol Lowe to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “The Top 3 Stocks for Dividend-Hungry Investors | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Millennials: 3 Stocks to Stash in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bell Canada renews Medium Term Notes (MTN) program – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $607.36M for 16.98 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 23,987 shares to 794,591 shares, valued at $132.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 131,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).