Bce (BCE) Stock Rose While Cibc Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $64.06 Million; Venbio Select Advisor Has Lowered Its Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holding by $1.90 Million; Share Value Declined

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 182,657 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.21M, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 870,978 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $38.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 81,561 shares to 193,330 shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

