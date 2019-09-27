Bce (BCE) Stock Price Rose While Hamlin Capital Management Cut Stake; Hourglass Capital Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.58 Million; Share Value Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 721.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 30,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 43,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.40M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 772,774 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,759 shares to 233,578 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 509,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,170 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx reported 47,405 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset stated it has 1.45 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison Prtnrs has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,812 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,544 shares. Swiss National Bank has 3.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,767 are owned by Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd. The California-based Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Cap holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,737 shares. Weik Capital Management reported 88,419 shares stake. Diker Limited Company owns 15,139 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.87% or 87,880 shares. Texas Capital Bancorp Tx reported 4,988 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd invested in 2.33% or 258,014 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corp has 6.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 161,704 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And ASHR – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 479,675 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $38.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 101,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 808,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE +1% as National Bank upgrades to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE – You’re The Stock For Me – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks for High-Yield Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE, AT&T reach reciprocal LTE-M roaming deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.