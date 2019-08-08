Bce (BCE) Stake Upped by First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services; Stag Indl (STAG) Shareholder Forward Management Trimmed Holding by $5.80 Million as Shares Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 125.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 37,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 68,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 30,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 222,816 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 303,358 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG)

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,753 shares to 30,678 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 12,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,064 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

