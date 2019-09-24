Bce (BCE) Stake Maintained by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc; At&T (T) Position Has Raised by North American Management Corp

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 562,015 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.56 million, up from 541,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 26,867 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook

North American Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 21,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 208,627 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, up from 187,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 1.75 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Investment Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 80,609 shares. Guardian Mgmt invested in 165,677 shares. Westwood Holding Group Inc stated it has 5.88M shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Martin & Tn invested 0.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stillwater Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,714 shares. Saturna Capital Corp has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kings Point Management reported 111,575 shares. Hollencrest Cap has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 18,640 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Manhattan Com reported 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 5.22 million shares. Cap Corp Va reported 214,141 shares. Aldebaran Fincl holds 1.97% or 85,244 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 143,163 shares.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 53,554 shares to 32,554 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,253 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

