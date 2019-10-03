Bce (BCE) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Professional Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Ventas (VTR) Holding as Market Value Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 8,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 144,820 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90M, down from 153,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 1.58 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 5.34M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243.78M, down from 6.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 1.06 million shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54,619 shares to 379,403 shares, valued at $19.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Comml Bank Na invested in 0.13% or 28,710 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.11% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Duff Phelps Invest Company invested 0.79% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 136,200 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has 1,069 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 29,853 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America accumulated 1,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Conning Incorporated reported 5,575 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 236,790 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 12,995 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 324,783 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.23% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $643.74 million for 17.00 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,598 shares to 996,620 shares, valued at $97.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 103,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).