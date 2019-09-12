Bce (BCE) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Eam Investors Increased Its Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Holding by $1.75 Million as Shares Rose

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 37,020 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 85,766 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 60,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 169,728 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 109,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 16,556 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $637.80 million for 17.03 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc. by 7,280 shares to 17,690 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 20,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,177 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).