Bce (BCE) Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased Stake by $1.41 Million; Ithaka Group Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) Upped by $12.41 Million as Share Value Declined

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 31,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 454,970 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21 million, up from 423,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 656,881 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.61 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 6,109 shares. Raymond James stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 2,284 shares. Oz Lp has 1.33 million shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A holds 339 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited has 20,169 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3.08 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Montana-based Da Davidson & Com has invested 0.21% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 301,094 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 4.34M shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nadler owns 1,400 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 42,195 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares to 25,520 shares, valued at $45.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc. Class A by 5,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,008 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 46,054 shares to 675,734 shares, valued at $42.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 39,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,267 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).