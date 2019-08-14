Bce (BCE) Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Raised Its Holding; Capital Counsel Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) Has Raised as Stock Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 49,945 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 23,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 204,211 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 7,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 816,672 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.56 million, up from 808,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 2.50M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retirees: Boost Your CPP Payments the Easy Way – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE – You’re The Stock For Me – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “How to Get $900 in Monthly TFSA Income Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE Inc: Time To Buy This Recession-Proof Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,100 shares to 17,925 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,933 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

