Bce (BCE) Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; Mengis Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 17,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 844,402 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.53M, down from 861,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 521,480 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $632.83 million for 16.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA 101: Earn $545 Per Month Tax-Free – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “1 Stock to Build Your Retirement Plan Around – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks for Retirees | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,618 shares to 13,819 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery Service to 3 New Markets – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Amazon, Wayfair Are Getting Hit By Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.