Bce (BCE) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $11.87 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Cut Its Holding in Baxter International (BAX) as Stock Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 247,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 240,354 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, down from 487,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 792,044 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 449,284 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, down from 458,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 2.40 million shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.55 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9,375 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $56.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 111,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baxter (BAX) Reports FDA Approval of Myxredlin – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baxter to Present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Baxter Recognized With Highest Achievement on 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bankshares And reported 100 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 0.41% or 36,937 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.01% or 6,014 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 26,358 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.76% or 36,511 shares. Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.18% or 11,561 shares. Choate Invest has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 2.07 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 0.13% or 1.80 million shares. Moreover, Regal Investment Advisors Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,414 shares. Kistler has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 8,034 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc stated it has 102,100 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt owns 10,127 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 63,103 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $248.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 64,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).