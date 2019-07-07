Bce (BCE) Share Value Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Raised by $4.16 Million Its Stake; Cortland Advisers Lifted Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 94,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 805,535 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.76 million, up from 711,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 456,097 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer reported 112,631 shares stake. Aurora Inv Counsel has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.1% stake. Maryland Cap holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 21,585 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,954 shares. First Mercantile Tru Comm stated it has 22,160 shares. Chickasaw Cap Lc reported 33,094 shares stake. 8,035 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 686,281 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 42,869 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kbc Group Nv reported 265,814 shares stake. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 5,024 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 0.13% stake.

