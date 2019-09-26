Bce (BCE) Share Price Rose While Hamlin Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.94 Million; Mastec (MTZ) Holding Maintained by Clarivest Asset Management Llc

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 43,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.40 million, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 472,460 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 12,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 117,176 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, up from 104,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 554,949 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 30,635 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $50.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $636.46M for 17.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 71,426 shares to 16 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

