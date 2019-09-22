Bce (BCE) Position Maintained by Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company; Joho Capital Decreased Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding as Valuation Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,362 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 2.05 million shares traded or 29.62% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 16,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 736,491 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.50 million, up from 720,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 688,174 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Jones Financial Cos Lllp has invested 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,135 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.08% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1.48M shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,439 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 26,927 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 391 shares. Korea Inv holds 388,900 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Regions Financial stated it has 20,896 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 32,544 shares. Aperio Gp Lc stated it has 0.14% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stratos Wealth Partners reported 0.09% stake. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0.02% stake. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 136,000 shares.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 29.99 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.