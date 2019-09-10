Bce (BCE) Market Value Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Has Upped by $407,484 Its Stake; Piedmont Investment Advisors Holds Position in Union Pac Com (UNP)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 76.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 106,133 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75M, up from 60,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.33. About 2.58 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 82,643 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 73,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 658,643 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 24,091 shares to 132,107 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc Com by 9,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,852 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Comm Fl reported 1.86% stake. Korea Invest accumulated 0.35% or 469,376 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 9,154 shares. Proshare Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pggm Investments invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Capital International holds 0.16% or 2.25 million shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fincl Counselors Inc owns 168,539 shares. American Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,000 shares. Wealthquest holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,841 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 15,912 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company stated it has 72,431 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has 2.68M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru stated it has 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Oppenheimer & accumulated 40,324 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 27,324 shares to 112,299 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl (NYSE:MA) by 1,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,550 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.