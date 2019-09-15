Bce (BCE) Market Valuation Rose While Uss Investment Management LTD Cut by $1.83 Million Its Holding; Nike Class B (NKE) Share Price Rose While Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $432,845

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Nike Incorporated Class B (NKE) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 291,399 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46 million, down from 296,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nike Incorporated Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 232,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, down from 273,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 687,501 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.68% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Accredited Inc invested in 4,127 shares. Bartlett & Llc owns 369,261 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 850,584 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,400 shares. Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pacific Investment Mngmt holds 0.54% or 27,426 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 177,015 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Invesco Limited has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.57 million shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage owns 5,653 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Maple Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 47,832 shares to 242,182 shares, valued at $22.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) by 8,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $640.56M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.