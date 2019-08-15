Bce (BCE) Market Valuation Rose While Hamel Associates Has Raised Stake; Intelsat (I) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Upped Position

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 49,945 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 23,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 495,986 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 1.44M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares to 352,397 shares, valued at $59.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,966 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,400 shares to 60,990 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 33,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,536 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).