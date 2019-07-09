Bce (BCE) Market Valuation Rose While Cibc World Markets Raised Stake by $547.64 Million; Keystone Financial Planning Has Lifted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Price Declined

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 34,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,673 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 68,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.82 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 6192.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 12.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.65 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561.42 million, up from 201,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 849,110 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hartford Finance has 0.74% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mengis Capital Management reported 17,730 shares. 77,030 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd. Palouse Capital Mgmt holds 1.71% or 82,495 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger holds 31,139 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 212,461 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.74 million shares. Whitebox Advsrs Lc reported 6,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Research Glob holds 0.04% or 2.20M shares. Fca Tx holds 0.46% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,003 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,035 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Clark Capital Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 17,065 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp holds 5.9% or 12.18M shares in its portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 33,637 shares to 93,776 shares, valued at $110.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 7,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,899 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

