Bce (BCE) Holding Has Boosted by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc; Agilent Technologies (A) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Stake by $1.54 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 31,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 588,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12M, up from 556,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 223,072 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 19,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 211,355 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, down from 230,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 1.03M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 99,213 shares to 897,582 shares, valued at $67.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,462 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “BCE (TSX:BCE): One of the Best Defensive Stocks to Own in a Bear Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE Inc. (BCE) CEO George Cope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Long-Term Investments With Insane Income-Earning Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoNation leads auto retail sector higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Days Left Until Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $233.67M for 23.82 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

