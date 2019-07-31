Bce (BCE) Holder Private Advisor Group Lifted Its Position by $659,384; Chevron (CVX) Holder Parsec Financial Management Lifted Its Stake by $337,635 as Valuation Rose

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 140.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 14,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,633 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 10,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 189,448 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40M, up from 146,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 1.68M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,257 shares to 67,425 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,292 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

