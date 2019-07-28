Bce (BCE) Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $1.08 Million; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Rose, Usca Ria Lifted by $2.83 Million Its Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 24,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,697 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 388,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 514,487 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 208.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 55,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,999 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,987 were reported by Blair William & Co Il. Jane Street Gru Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Wisconsin-based First Business Ser has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.11% stake. First Allied Advisory invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8.01 million shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Com has invested 0.25% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 92,849 shares. 16,786 are held by Cahill. 116,393 were accumulated by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Stack holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 175,660 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 5,791 shares in its portfolio. Covington Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 551 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,921 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Delta Air Lines’ Oil Refinery Just Became Way More Valuable – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & GOL’s Bullish Q2 Unit Revenue View, HA in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 9,690 shares to 15,330 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,869 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).