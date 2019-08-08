Bce (BCE) Holder Mackenzie Financial Cut Holding by $12.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Martingale Asset Management LP Position in First Comm Bancshares (FCBC) Lowered by $636,900

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in First Comm Bancshares (FCBC) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 37,505 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 56,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in First Comm Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 16,275 shares traded. First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) has risen 1.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FCBC News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 24/04/2018 – First Community Banc (NV) 1Q EPS 52c

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 274,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.45M, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 717,843 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 98,565 shares to 200,759 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 3,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 46,210 shares to 143,168 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Elec Inds (NYSE:HE) by 36,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

