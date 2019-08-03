Bce (BCE) Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Cut Its Stake by $31.46 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder First United Bank Trust Has Lifted Stake

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 714,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 6.46 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.06M, down from 7.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.34M shares traded or 75.05% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483. Conley Jason had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54 million.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares to 15,362 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 37,306 shares. Legacy Private Tru Co invested 0.35% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dubuque Financial Bank Com has 800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 42,443 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 12,952 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 23,978 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 840 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 0.09% or 1.29 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 88 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com owns 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 11,550 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Com has 5,287 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,929 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 758 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 466,100 shares to 14.56 million shares, valued at $124.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 560,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).