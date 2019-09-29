Bce (BCE) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Boosted Its Holding; Dana Investment Advisors Boosted Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $12.96 Million; Stock Price Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 605.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 162,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 188,803 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24M, up from 26,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 1.58M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 10,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 327,467 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.89M, up from 316,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 675,484 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,870 shares to 173,611 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,784 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,798 shares to 12,187 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 47,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,048 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).