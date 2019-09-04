Bce (BCE) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Stake; As Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings (LTRPA) Market Value Declined, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Raised Its Stake by $647,150

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 31,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 588,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, up from 556,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 7,678 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 46,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 501,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 455,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 38,186 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 23,400 shares to 222,373 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

