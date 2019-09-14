Bce (BCE) Holder Financial Architects Increased Its Position by $1.65 Million; Cove Street Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Capital Senior Living (CSU) as Shares Rose

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 1987.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 36,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 38,610 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 687,501 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 346,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53M, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 81,249 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living

Since June 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.02 million shares or 6.86% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Product Prtn Limited stated it has 37,500 shares. 707 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Citigroup reported 12,185 shares. Parametric Associate Lc invested in 119,914 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 87,662 shares. Boothbay Fund Management accumulated 10,050 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw holds 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) or 110,975 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 170,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 1.11 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 4,331 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 59,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coliseum Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 145,100 shares to 698,566 shares, valued at $38.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD).

More notable recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Capital Senior Living Names Brandon M. Ribar Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), The Stock That Tanked 78% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA 101: Earn $545 Per Month Tax-Free – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Buy These Stocks to Make Your TFSA Recession Proof – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Buy: BCE (USA) or Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks for Retirees | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 100 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).