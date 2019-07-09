Bce (BCE) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Position by $333,124; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shares Rose While Hartford Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $403,966

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 7,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,110 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 59,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 849,110 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.93. About 2.41 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $608.93 million for 16.84 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 45,665 shares to 12.66 million shares, valued at $616.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.75 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 140,000 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Buckingham Asset Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,474 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 30,481 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc holds 0.19% or 8,532 shares. Guardian Mgmt holds 10,773 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.34% or 9,415 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.71% or 172,630 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp owns 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,550 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Washington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 260 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability holds 13,650 shares. 164,831 are owned by Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Ipswich accumulated 32,801 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Van Haren Julie sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. 6,648 shares were sold by BLINN MARK A, worth $683,813 on Tuesday, January 29. 14,749 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A. 26,963 shares were sold by BAHAI AHMAD, worth $2.80 million on Friday, January 25. 5,960 shares valued at $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 the insider ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34 million.