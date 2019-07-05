Bce (BCE) Holder Aqr Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.96 Million; Akre Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by $1.27 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 90,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.34 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 456,097 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.37M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 15,431 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $607.37M for 16.99 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,236 shares to 897,544 shares, valued at $67.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 255,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (NYSE:GFI).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Popular Stocks Hitting New 3-Month Highs – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Harlequin Announces Launch of Harlequin Studios – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Life – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $418,040 activity.

