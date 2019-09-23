Bce (BCE) Holder Addenda Capital Raised Its Stake by $11.88 Million; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Trimmed Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $368,165

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 258,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 999,861 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.20 million, up from 741,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 414,864 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 22,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.37M, down from 22,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1155.93. About 207,865 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,696 shares to 28,257 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 28,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,762 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.29 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

