BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 1.05 14.08M 1.20 10.68 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 0.00 94.73M 0.63 12.96

Demonstrates BCB Bancorp Inc. and TrustCo Bank Corp NY earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. TrustCo Bank Corp NY appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BCB Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 111,746,031.75% 7.8% 0.6% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1,194,577,553.59% 12.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.74 shows that BCB Bancorp Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BCB Bancorp Inc. and TrustCo Bank Corp NY are owned by institutional investors at 29.1% and 66% respectively. About 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats on 7 of the 12 factors BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.