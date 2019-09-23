BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Both BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.49 N/A 1.20 10.68 Elmira Savings Bank 16 2.45 N/A 1.03 15.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BCB Bancorp Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BCB Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BCB Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

BCB Bancorp Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Elmira Savings Bank on the other hand, has 0.32 beta which makes it 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BCB Bancorp Inc. and Elmira Savings Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.1% and 16.5%. Insiders owned roughly 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.7% of Elmira Savings Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54% Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc. has 22.54% stronger performance while Elmira Savings Bank has -11.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Elmira Savings Bank beats BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.