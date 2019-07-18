BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)

BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. 12 2.48 N/A 1.04 12.26 Ames National Corporation 27 5.01 N/A 1.85 15.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ames National Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. BCB Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ames National Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BCB Bancorp Inc. and Ames National Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.6% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ames National Corporation has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.3% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Ames National Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.7% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Ames National Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -2.23% -2.83% 6.19% 5.05% -16.79% 21.2% Ames National Corporation 1.53% 6.84% 12.43% 5.81% 1.71% 12.43%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Ames National Corporation.

Summary

Ames National Corporation beats BCB Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.