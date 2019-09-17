BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Enbridge (ENB) Shorts Down By 23.6%

Analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. BCBP’s profit would be $4.77M giving it 11.21 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 21,890 shares traded. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 13.60% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 23/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PUBLISHES GOLDFAJN’S PRESENTATION IN SAO PAULO; 23/03/2018 – BCB SEES MARCH FDI AT $4.2B: ROCHA; 13/04/2018 – GOLDFAJN:BCB MULLING IF IT NEEDS TO LOWER DEBIT CARD FEES AGAIN; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL OUTSTANDING LOANS ROSE 0.6% IN 12 MONTHS THRU APRIL:BCB; 02/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PUBLISHES GOLDFAJN’S PRESENTATION AT EVENT IN RIO; 16/05/2018 – BCB: NEXT STEPS DEPEND ON CPI, GDP, INFLATION EXPECTATIONS; 24/05/2018 – BCB’S ROCHA: TRADE BALANCE HELPING BRAZIL CURRENT ACCT; 27/03/2018 – BCB: GLOBAL ECONOMIC SCENARIO HAS BEEN FAVORABLE; 13/04/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: CPI SHOULD PICK UP SLIGHTLY AS ECO. RECOVERS; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PUBLISHES QUARTERLY INFLATION REPORT ON WEBSITE

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) had a decrease of 23.6% in short interest. ENB's SI was 14.00 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.6% from 18.32 million shares previously. With 3.19M avg volume, 4 days are for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)'s short sellers to cover ENB's short positions. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 2.58 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Enbridge: Back And Forth Continues On Mainline Rates – Seeking Alpha" on September 15, 2019

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $71.46 billion. It operates through five divisions: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. It has a 48.43 P/E ratio. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids , and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,590 activity. Shares for $12,590 were bought by BALLANCE ROBERT. Shares for $9,205 were bought by Keating Thomas.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $213.99 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,590 activity. Shares for $12,590 were bought by BALLANCE ROBERT. Shares for $9,205 were bought by Keating Thomas.

More notable recent BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Should Value Investors Buy BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Stock? – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019