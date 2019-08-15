BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand BCB Bancorp Inc. has 12% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have BCB Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.80% 0.60% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting BCB Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. N/A 13 10.68 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

BCB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BCB Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The potential upside of the rivals is 98.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BCB Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

BCB Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BCB Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BCB Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.