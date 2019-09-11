BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.39 N/A 1.20 10.68 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.73 N/A 1.59 10.81

In table 1 we can see BCB Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Amalgamated Bank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. BCB Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BCB Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.1% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares and 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank shares. About 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc. has 22.54% stronger performance while Amalgamated Bank has -12% weaker performance.

Summary

Amalgamated Bank beats on 9 of the 9 factors BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.