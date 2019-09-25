BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Shorts at Brt Apartments (md (BRT) Raised By 23.01%

Brt Apartments Corp (md (NYSE:BRT) had an increase of 23.01% in short interest. BRT’s SI was 83,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.01% from 67,800 shares previously. With 23,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Brt Apartments Corp (md (NYSE:BRT)’s short sellers to cover BRT’s short positions. The SI to Brt Apartments Corp (md’s float is 0.9%. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 48,519 shares traded or 72.80% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT)

Analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. BCBP’s profit would be $4.77M giving it 11.17 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 32,098 shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 13.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 11/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PRESIDENT ILAN GOLDFAJN SPEAKS IN TELECONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – BCB: LIQUIDITY RISKS OF LITTLE CONCERN IN BRAZIL BANKING SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – BRAZIL BCB TO RELEASE MONTHLY LENDING REPORT AT 2:30PM; 29/03/2018 – BCB SEES 2019 CPI AT 4.1% IN MKT OUTLOOK; WAS 4.2%: CPI REPORT; 04/05/2018 – SANTANDER: BCB TO CUT SELIC BY 25BPS AT MAY MEETING; 11/04/2018 – UK Cryptocurrency Broker BCB Group Launches First Institutional Crypto Prime Brokerage Service; 23/03/2018 – BCB:BRAZIL’S ECO. RECOVERY TO DRIVE CURRENT ACCT DEFICIT IN ’18; 29/03/2018 – BCB: MONETARY POLICY HAS FLEXIBILITY TO REACT; 13/04/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: LOWER KEY RATE HAS HELPED ECONOMIC RECOVERY; 27/03/2018 – BCB: BRAZIL INFLATION HAS BEEN MORE BENIGN THAN EXPECTED

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $235.27 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 76.74 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold BRT Apartments Corp. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Company has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Blackrock stated it has 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). State Street Corp has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Oppenheimer And Close invested 6.99% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Lesa Sroufe Company has 0.25% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 255,673 shares. 134,677 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group accumulated 467,359 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Citigroup has 2,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,807 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 911 shares. Towerview Ltd Liability Company holds 180,292 shares. Albert D Mason owns 113,380 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $31,072 activity. Shares for $12,590 were bought by BALLANCE ROBERT on Friday, June 7. $18,482 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was bought by Rizzo James G..

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $213.33 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.