BCB Bancorp (BCBP) to pay $0.14 on Aug 23, 2019; Trinseo S.A. Ordinary Shares (TSE) Sellers Decreased By 27.99% Their Shorts

BCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BCBP) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. BCB Bancorp Inc's current price of $12.95 translates into 1.08% yield. BCB Bancorp Inc's dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 7,998 shares traded. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 16.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.22% the S&P500.

Trinseo S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TSE) had a decrease of 27.99% in short interest. TSE's SI was 545,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.99% from 758,100 shares previously. With 303,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Trinseo S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TSE)'s short sellers to cover TSE's short positions. The SI to Trinseo S.A. Ordinary Shares's float is 1.3%. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 299,871 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $213.17 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.64 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LYGA JOSEPH, worth $50,560. The insider HOGAN MARK D bought 100,000 shares worth $1.26M. On Monday, February 25 the insider Lesler Michael bought $49,991. Shares for $126,400 were bought by Robbins Spencer B. on Monday, February 25. 700 shares valued at $9,205 were bought by Keating Thomas on Tuesday, March 19. The insider DiDomenico Vincent Jr bought 100,000 shares worth $1.26M. On Monday, February 25 COUGHLIN THOMAS MICHAEL bought $63,200 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.74, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold BCB Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.60 million shares or 2.99% less from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,996 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 19,377 shares. 135,516 were reported by Geode Mgmt Lc. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt holds 24,723 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). State Common Retirement Fund holds 15,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 19,800 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 23,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 201,887 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 25,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co holds 460,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TSE in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 8 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.