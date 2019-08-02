BCB Bancorp (BCBP) to pay $0.14 on Aug 23, 2019; Oaktree Capital Group, (OAK) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oaktree Capital Group Llc has $49 highest and $43 lowest target. $46’s average target is -9.56% below currents $50.86 stock price. Oaktree Capital Group Llc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 14. Credit Suisse maintained Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. See Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) latest ratings:

BCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BCBP) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. BCB Bancorp Inc’s current price of $12.61 translates into 1.11% yield. BCB Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 15,989 shares traded. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 13.60% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BCB AUCTIONS $2B IN 1ST FX CREDIT LINE OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: CRYPTO CURRENCIES DON’T OFFER STABILITY; 18/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB RELEASES GOLDFAJN’S REMARKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP PROJECTIONS BETWEEN 2.5%-3% REASONABLE: BCB; 29/03/2018 – BCB: NEXT STEPS DEPEND ON BRAZIL’S ACTIVITY, INFLATION, RISKS; 25/05/2018 – BCB: MON. POLICY WON’T REACT AUTOMATICALLY TO EXTERNAL SHOCKS; 27/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB RELEASES GOLDFAJN’S REMARKS AT EVENT IN SAO PAULO; 16/05/2018 – BCB: INFLATION DEVELOPMENTS ARE POSITIVE; 09/05/2018 – GOLDFAJN: BCB WORKING TO INCREASE FINANCIAL SYSTEM EFFICIENCY; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PRESIDENT ILAN GOLDFAJN SPEAKS AT SENATE HEARING

Since February 25, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.64 million activity. COUGHLIN THOMAS MICHAEL also bought $63,200 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) on Monday, February 25. Shares for $1.26 million were bought by HOGAN MARK D. Shares for $9,205 were bought by Keating Thomas. Robbins Spencer B. had bought 10,000 shares worth $126,400. The insider PELLEGRINI AUGUST JR bought 3,955 shares worth $49,991. 4,000 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares with value of $50,560 were bought by LYGA JOSEPH. Lesler Michael bought $49,991 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold BCB Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.60 million shares or 2.99% less from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0.01% or 460,100 shares. 23,005 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Com. Millennium Limited Liability Com holds 21,899 shares. Pl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.59% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 54,106 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 10,530 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 15,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 24,723 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 52,162 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). 153,312 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 30,900 shares in its portfolio. Banc Funds Lc has invested 0.42% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $207.57 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.26 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 16.94 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 1.17M shares traded or 26.63% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties

