BCB Bancorp (BCBP) to pay $0.14 on Aug 23, 2019; Hill International (HIL) SI Decreased By 6.95%

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) had a decrease of 6.95% in short interest. HIL’s SI was 769,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.95% from 826,800 shares previously. With 95,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)’s short sellers to cover HIL’s short positions. The SI to Hill International Inc’s float is 1.98%. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 136,869 shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 59.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 09/04/2018 – Hill International Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT; 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update

BCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BCBP) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. BCB Bancorp Inc’s current price of $13.02 translates into 1.08% yield. BCB Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 16,664 shares traded. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 16.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 29/03/2018 – BCB SEES 2018 CPI AT 3.8% IN MKT OUTLOOK; WAS 4.2%: CPI REPORT; 21/03/2018 – BCB: VARIOUS MEASURES OF INFLATION RUNNING AT LOW LEVELS; 13/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB RELEASES GOLDFAJN PRESENTATION AT EVENT IN SAO PAULO; 22/03/2018 – BRAZIL BCB FORMAL INDEPENDENCE TO PROBABLY HAVE TO WAIT:EURASIA; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PRESIDENT ILAN GOLDFAJN CONCLUDES REMARKS; 17/05/2018 – BCB’S DECISION NOT INFLUENCED BY ARGENTINE SITUATION: MINISTER; 14/05/2018 – BCB’S CHANGE ON SWAPS NOT CONNECTED TO KEY RATE POLICY:RABOBANK; 23/04/2018 – BCB Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 09/04/2018 – MICHAEL LESLER TO JOIN BCB COMMUNITY BANK AS COO; 29/03/2018 – BCB: EVIDENCE SHOWS FULL ANCHORAGE OF MKT INFLATION EXPECTATION

More notable recent BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of $6.3 Million Private Placement of Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BCB Bancorp, Inc. Completes Private Placement of $33.5 Million of Subordinated Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $213.51 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.64 million activity. Shares for $1.26M were bought by HOGAN MARK D. On Monday, February 25 COUGHLIN THOMAS MICHAEL bought $63,200 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) or 5,000 shares. On Monday, February 25 Brogan John J. bought $49,991 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) or 3,955 shares. Another trade for 3,955 shares valued at $49,991 was made by PELLEGRINI AUGUST JR on Monday, February 25. $126,400 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was bought by Robbins Spencer B.. BROGAN JOSEPH J had bought 55,379 shares worth $699,991. $12,590 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was bought by BALLANCE ROBERT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold BCB Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.60 million shares or 2.99% less from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management reported 153,312 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Millennium Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 21,899 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt L P has invested 0.01% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). 23,400 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. State Street stated it has 208,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 9,576 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). 15,500 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Geode Capital Lc stated it has 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 19,800 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. 155,693 shares valued at $420,213 were bought by CHADWICK JAMES M on Friday, June 7. Sgro David bought $28,875 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) on Thursday, May 16. Weintraub Todd E also bought $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hill International Inc (HIL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International Elects New Board Members Grant G. McCullagh and Susan M. Steele – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Hill International, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 108,500 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,581 shares. Millennium Management Llc holds 0% or 341,005 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co stated it has 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). The New York-based Adirondack Rech And Inc has invested 0.48% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 13,292 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 135,521 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares. 3.53 million were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Lc. Bulldog Llc holds 1.70M shares. Foundry Prns Llc holds 0.07% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 620,815 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 48,159 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Rutabaga Ma holds 0.64% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 792,200 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Blackrock has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL).