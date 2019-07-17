BCB Bancorp (BCBP) to pay $0.14 on Aug 23, 2019; Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $70.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $72.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

BCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BCBP) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. BCB Bancorp Inc’s current price of $12.95 translates into 1.08% yield. BCB Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 29,510 shares traded or 38.83% up from the average. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 16.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 16/05/2018 – BCB JUSTIFIES HOLDING KEY RATE ON EMERGING MKT RISK AVERSION; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL OUTSTANDING LOANS ROSE 0.6% IN 12 MONTHS THRU APRIL:BCB; 25/04/2018 – BCB ROCHA: MAR. SURPLUS LESS THAN MAR/17 SURPLUS DUE TO IMPORTS; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL BILL ON BCB AUTHONOMY WON’T INCLUDE GDP TARGET: SENATOR; 24/05/2018 – BCB SEES FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT AT $3B IN MAY: ROCHA; 16/05/2018 – BCB: NEXT STEPS DEPEND ON CPI, GDP, INFLATION EXPECTATIONS; 27/03/2018 – BCB SAYS IT’S INCREASINGLY LOOKING AT 2019; 27/03/2018 – BCB: GLOBAL ECONOMIC SCENARIO HAS BEEN FAVORABLE; 23/03/2018 – BCB’S ROCHA: BRAZIL CURRENT ACCOUNT CONTINUES TO ADJUST; 12/03/2018 – BCB: SHOCKS, INERTIA COULD LEAD TO LOWER THAN EXPECTED CPI

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.00 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider ROZANSKI HORACIO sold $2.21 million. Thompson Elizabeth M also sold $817,500 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Monday, February 11. The insider Messer Angela M. sold $1.44 million. $532,600 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Breaking Down 3 Of The Year’s Most Intriguing Cybersecurity Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.27% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 68,720 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Spectrum Management Grp Inc invested 0.15% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 6,119 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc reported 34,855 shares. Bailard invested in 0.24% or 67,793 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.02% or 19,450 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 23,637 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.08% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 47 shares. Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.09M shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 44,245 shares. Eam Investors stated it has 24,453 shares.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 685,474 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.59 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 23.51 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.64 million activity. $699,991 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was bought by BROGAN JOSEPH J. 3,955 shares were bought by Lesler Michael, worth $49,991 on Monday, February 25. The insider Robbins Spencer B. bought 10,000 shares worth $126,400. $50,560 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was bought by LYGA JOSEPH on Monday, February 25. The insider Keating Thomas bought $9,205. 1,000 shares were bought by BALLANCE ROBERT, worth $12,590. 3,955 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares with value of $49,991 were bought by PELLEGRINI AUGUST JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold BCB Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.60 million shares or 2.99% less from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 1,906 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 153,312 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 5,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 39,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Strs Ohio invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 21,899 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 9,576 shares. 13,533 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd. Bessemer Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 30,900 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon owns 116,044 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P accumulated 587,583 shares.