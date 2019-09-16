BBX Capital Corporation (BBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Both BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) compete on a level playing field in the Property Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corporation 5 0.53 N/A 0.27 15.90 Realogy Holdings Corp. 8 0.12 N/A 0.74 7.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BBX Capital Corporation and Realogy Holdings Corp. Realogy Holdings Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BBX Capital Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BBX Capital Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Realogy Holdings Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has BBX Capital Corporation and Realogy Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

BBX Capital Corporation has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BBX Capital Corporation and Realogy Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Realogy Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Realogy Holdings Corp. is $8, which is potential 34.91% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.5% of BBX Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares. About 3.2% of BBX Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Realogy Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BBX Capital Corporation -2.05% -8.3% -22.34% -29.46% -50.52% -24.78% Realogy Holdings Corp. -6.96% -24.16% -60.26% -70.16% -76.32% -64.51%

For the past year BBX Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Realogy Holdings Corp. beats BBX Capital Corporation.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.