BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of BBX Capital Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of BBX Capital Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BBX Capital Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing BBX Capital Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corporation N/A 5 15.90 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

BBX Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BBX Capital Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.33 2.79

BBX Capital Corporation presently has an average target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 235.44%. The peers have a potential upside of 105.31%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ view is that BBX Capital Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BBX Capital Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BBX Capital Corporation -2.05% -8.3% -22.34% -29.46% -50.52% -24.78% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year BBX Capital Corporation has -24.78% weaker performance while BBX Capital Corporation’s peers have 29.04% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

BBX Capital Corporation has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BBX Capital Corporation’s peers are 19.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.20 beta.

Dividends

BBX Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors BBX Capital Corporation’s peers beat BBX Capital Corporation.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.