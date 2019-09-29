BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Property Management company, BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of BBX Capital Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of BBX Capital Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BBX Capital Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corporation 1,364,575,844.72% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares BBX Capital Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corporation 60.74M 4 15.90 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

BBX Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio BBX Capital Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for BBX Capital Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.75 2.50

The peers have a potential upside of 165.61%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BBX Capital Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BBX Capital Corporation -2.05% -8.3% -22.34% -29.46% -50.52% -24.78% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year BBX Capital Corporation had bearish trend while BBX Capital Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

BBX Capital Corporation has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BBX Capital Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BBX Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BBX Capital Corporation’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors BBX Capital Corporation.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.