BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Property Management company, BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
43.5% of BBX Capital Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of BBX Capital Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have BBX Capital Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BBX Capital Corporation
|1,364,575,844.72%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|11.58%
|15.76%
|5.49%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares BBX Capital Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BBX Capital Corporation
|60.74M
|4
|15.90
|Industry Average
|58.40M
|504.22M
|50.31
BBX Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio BBX Capital Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for BBX Capital Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BBX Capital Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.50
The peers have a potential upside of 165.61%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BBX Capital Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BBX Capital Corporation
|-2.05%
|-8.3%
|-22.34%
|-29.46%
|-50.52%
|-24.78%
|Industry Average
|2.76%
|6.23%
|11.11%
|19.34%
|20.22%
|29.04%
For the past year BBX Capital Corporation had bearish trend while BBX Capital Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.
Volatility and Risk
BBX Capital Corporation has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BBX Capital Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
BBX Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
BBX Capital Corporation’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors BBX Capital Corporation.
BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.