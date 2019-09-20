BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Contrasting side by side

As Property Management businesses, BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corporation 5 0.56 N/A 0.27 15.90 CoStar Group Inc. 540 16.81 N/A 7.95 77.37

In table 1 we can see BBX Capital Corporation and CoStar Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CoStar Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BBX Capital Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BBX Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CoStar Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CoStar Group Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

BBX Capital Corporation’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CoStar Group Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.5% of BBX Capital Corporation shares and 98.4% of CoStar Group Inc. shares. 3.2% are BBX Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are CoStar Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BBX Capital Corporation -2.05% -8.3% -22.34% -29.46% -50.52% -24.78% CoStar Group Inc. -2% 10.02% 24.07% 60.26% 48.45% 82.43%

For the past year BBX Capital Corporation has -24.78% weaker performance while CoStar Group Inc. has 82.43% stronger performance.

Summary

CoStar Group Inc. beats BBX Capital Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.