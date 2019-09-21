BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) and American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Comparing side by side

Both BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) and American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corporation 5 0.56 N/A 0.27 15.90 American Realty Investors Inc. 13 3.40 N/A 10.47 1.50

In table 1 we can see BBX Capital Corporation and American Realty Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Realty Investors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BBX Capital Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BBX Capital Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BBX Capital Corporation and American Realty Investors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% American Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 87.9% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

BBX Capital Corporation has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Realty Investors Inc.’s 53.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BBX Capital Corporation and American Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.5% and 86.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of BBX Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.42% are American Realty Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BBX Capital Corporation -2.05% -8.3% -22.34% -29.46% -50.52% -24.78% American Realty Investors Inc. -3.26% 10.47% 14.58% 19.73% -17.18% 30.24%

For the past year BBX Capital Corporation has -24.78% weaker performance while American Realty Investors Inc. has 30.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors American Realty Investors Inc. beats BBX Capital Corporation.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.